Putin in his message to the Federal Assembly will pay a lot of attention to the topic of SVO – News

February 19, 2023, 14:07 – BLiTZ – News

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the Russia-1 TV channel that Vladimir Putin will pay special attention to topics related to the special military operation (SVO) in his forthcoming address to the Federal Assembly.

“Our whole life is now revolving around the topic of NWO. And a special military operation in one way or another affects our whole life, affects life on the continent,” Peskov said.

The presidential press secretary noted that the message of the head of state is one of the most important events of the year.

Peskov stressed that at this crucial stage in the development of life, everyone is waiting for a message in order to hear an assessment of the situation, including the NVO, and the president’s vision of the country’s future development.

The message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly is scheduled for February 21 and will be held at the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.