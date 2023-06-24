Putin may have a coup! Private Army Wagner rebelled, tanks deployed to guard the Kremlin

Russia-Ukraine war has been a year and a half now. The Russian army is continuously attacking Ukraine, but now a new turn has come in the middle of the war. In fact, in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing the threat of a coup. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Putin fears that his private militia, the Wagner Group, may attempt a coup to oust him from power. As a precautionary measure, tanks and armored vehicles have been deployed in the Kremlin for security.

Situation deteriorated after missile attackAccording to the report, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, is blaming Russia and the Russian military for the missile attack on the Wagner training camp in Bakhmut, Ukraine. It is being told that he has also vowed to take revenge from the Kremlin. Dozens of Wagner fighters have died in the missile attack. After which Prigozhin has said that we are going to Moscow. He has said that whoever enters our center will be held accountable for it.