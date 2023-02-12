Putin praised the heroism of the marines during the military defense

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the heroism of the marines, which they show in battles during a special military operation (SVO). His words are given in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the channel “Russia 1”, a fragment of which was published on February 12.

A fragment with the words of the President, said by him after the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives on February 9, was published by journalist Pavel Zarubin in his Telegram channel.

“The naval infantry is working as it should. Right now. Fight heroically. Both the Pacific Fleet and the Northern Fleet,” Putin said.

On January 13, the President of the Russian Federation pointed out the importance of supporting the participants of the NWO. In particular, he noted that the military should feel moral support and understanding from Russia.

On December 21, 2022, Putin thanked the soldiers and officers participating in the special operation to protect Donbass. He noted that the Russian servicemen act courageously and steadfastly in the special operation zone. The President pointed out that the military is adequately fulfilling their duty to the Fatherland.

On November 25, Putin, during a meeting with the mothers of servicemen participating in the special operation, said that the servicemen on the front line are heroes.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

