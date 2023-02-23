Putin promised to extend the status of a combat veteran to the military of Donbass

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to extend the status of a Russian combat veteran to Donbass servicemen who left the service due to injury before September 30, 2022, that is, before the entry of four new regions – the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to Russia. The head of state announced this on February 23, the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

“Of course, these are people who almost single-handedly fought for the interests of their people, for the interests of their homeland, their land, fought for their land. Now they have all become citizens of Russia, and, of course, we must – and will do this – include them in the list of people who should be supported and will be supported, ”the president said in a conversation with participants in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The Russian leader also pointed out that the fund created by the state to support the families of the dead participants and veterans of the special military operation (SVO) to protect Donbass will be directly subordinate to the Russian government as part of a state structure.

In addition, the head of state noted that caring for the defenders of Russia is a sacred duty of the state.

Earlier, on February 23, on Defender of the Fatherland Day, the President of Russia laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall, honoring the memory of the fallen soldiers.

On the morning of the same day, in his speech on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin noted the feats of veterans and said that the current generation of the Russian military cherishes the traditions of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers.

On July 14, 2022, the President of Russia signed a law granting veteran status to civilians participating in the SVO. We are talking about civilian personnel of the RF Armed Forces, repair teams, doctors and other specialists. As the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin pointed out at the same time, earlier they could receive such a status if they were injured during the performance of tasks.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

