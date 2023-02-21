Putin said that the West is playing on people’s lives with “marked cards”

The West played “marked cards” on people’s lives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 21 during his address to the Federal Assembly.

As the president noted, the West is used to being allowed to do everything.

“They are just as cynical about the peoples of their own countries. Western elites have become a symbol of total lies. In the modern world, there should be no division into the so-called civilized countries and all the rest, ”Putin said.

He also noted that Russia was ready for a constructive dialogue with the West and for many years offered its partners to discuss together the idea of ​​a common security space.

“In December 2021, we officially sent security assurance agreements to the US and NATO. But on all principle positions they were refused. Then everything became clear. The threat was growing. There was no doubt that by February 2022, everything was ready for the punitive regime in Donbass,” the President stressed.

