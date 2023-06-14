Putin said, Western countries should stop giving weapons to end Ukraine war

Moscow, June 13 (HS). To end the Ukraine war and resolve the crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Western countries to stop military aid. Putin believes that Western countries are behind the Ukraine conflict. But shortly after Putin’s proposal, the US announced a new $325 million defense package to Ukraine. This proves that Western countries, including the US, will continue to provide military aid until Ukraine accepts defeat on its own. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year. Since then the war between the two countries continues.

In a conversation with military correspondents, Putin said that the enemy did not succeed in any direction. They have suffered heavy losses. Putin pointed out that the Ukrainian army is currently conducting continuous offensives in Shakhtyorsk and Vremevka, but have failed to reach the front lines. In total, Ukraine is under attack from four directions. He said that Ukraine is launching a massive retaliatory strike. During the Ukrainian counter-operation since June 4, the Ukrainian army lost more than 160 tanks to the enemy, while we had to lose 54 tanks. Some of them are being repaired and made usable again.

Putin said that Russia is gradually demilitarizing Ukraine through its special military operation. If Western countries want to resolve the conflict, they must stop arming Kiev. He insisted that the West needed to stop supplying arms to Ukraine if they wanted to resolve the ongoing conflict.