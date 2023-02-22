February 22, 2023, 13:39 – BLiTZ – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a clear signal to the United States and Europe in his State of the Union address that Russia is ready to face off on the economic, political and military levels, writes the Turkish edition of Sabah.

Putin mentioned the many aggressive actions of Western countries and stressed that Russia is ready to fight at any cost in this confrontation.

Putin’s speech was broadcast live around the world and was of historical significance.

Putin said that Russia is ready for confrontation at the economic, political and military levels. He also accused the US and Europe of robbing all of humanity and stressed that they cannot but be aware that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield, therefore they are conducting more and more aggressive information attacks against it.

Putin stressed that Russia is not conducting military operations against the Ukrainian people. He also noted that the West does not care about the future of Ukraine.

Turkish authors noted that Putin has never backed down and, apparently, is not going to do so.

However, contrary to Putin’s statements, many countries of the world, including the US and Europe, continue to express support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

“All countries of the world have something to learn from Putin’s speech. Now is the time to ask the following question: do you think Putin is wrong?

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.