Putin signs law on social support measures in new regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed law on measures of social support for certain categories of citizens in the new regions of the Russian Federation, as well as on the subsistence minimum in these regions. The corresponding document was published on Friday, February 17, on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The law, in particular, establishes the right of privileged categories of citizens to a monthly cash payment (UDV) and a set of social services from March 1, 2023.

Military personnel and some other categories of citizens classified as combat areas by the law of Ukraine will receive support measures provided for by regional legislation. Veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War (WWII) will receive payments from the budget.

The document also approves social support measures for citizens who were recognized as victims of political repression and radiation exposure.

Recognition as a disabled person will be carried out in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation from March 1, 2023. At the same time, documents issued before the beginning of March are recognized as valid until January 1, 2026.

Also, for the new regions, the subsistence minimum for 2023-2024 has been set. In accordance with a government decree, the subsistence minimum per capita this year in the DPR and LPR will be 11,213 rubles, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions – 11,644 rubles.

Earlier, on February 14, the State Duma adopted an amendment on a unified educational standard and on the specifics of health care in new regions of the Russian Federation. Also, in the third reading, a law was adopted on the payment of pensions to citizens in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. According to the law, pensions will be established and paid in accordance with Russian law from March 1, 2023.

At the end of September, referendums were held in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted were in favor of joining Russia. The ceremony of signing agreements on the admission of new territories to Russia was held on September 30 in the Kremlin.