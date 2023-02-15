Putin supported the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to create a digital passport on smartphones

The idea of ​​the Ministry of Digital Development to develop a technology that allows, in some cases, to use a smartphone instead of a passport, was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In this connection, on February 15, at a meeting with the government, the head of state instructed to develop a decree by May 1 that would legalize this possibility.

During the meeting, Maksut Shadayev, head of the Ministry of Digital Development, spoke about the development of electronic services through which citizens can obtain digital rights, compulsory medical insurance policies and fan cards. He also noted that he would like Russia to develop a decree by May 1 that allows you to have a passport in the form of an electronic document on your smartphone.

“Please, the sooner the better. Such digital services are in high demand. We need to speed up their implementation,” the president said.

Putin told how, at one of the recent events, a participant complained to him about the difficulties that people with disabilities, pensioners and children face when issuing fan cards.

Earlier, on January 9, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development announced that it was possible to issue an electronic compulsory medical insurance policy (OMI) at the State Services. You no longer need to carry a plastic or paper version with you. As clarified in the Ministry of Digital Transformation, in order to receive a policy, you only need a confirmed account on the State Services.

In addition, from January 1, Russia began to use work books of a new type. Now the documents have a digital alternative, and adjustments have been made to the form.

Prior to that, on November 1, 2022, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation informed that it became possible to apply for a one-time allowance at the birth of a child on the Gosuslugi portal. The department said that the new service was launched jointly with the Pension Fund.

