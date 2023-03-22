March 22 - BLiTZ. The Russian side will be forced to react to the plans of the United Kingdom to supply Ukraine with weapons with a nuclear component. This statement was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We are talking about the likelihood of London transferring shells with depleted uranium to the Kyiv regime. The head of state did not rule out that the collective West is really ready for a confrontation “to the last Ukrainian.”

“If this happens, then Russia will be forced to react accordingly if the West begins to use weapons with a nuclear component,” the Russian leader believes.

The speed of such shells is higher than that of conventional ones, it reaches 6120 kilometers per hour. Such warheads were used during the bombing of Yugoslavia and during the American invasion of Iraq. Their danger is in dust, which can pollute the area and poison a person.