February 16, 2023, 12:22 – BLiTZ – News Harvard University professor of international relations Stephen Walt, in an article for Foreign Policy, noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was right in four key points related to the conflict in Ukraine.

First, Moscow successfully overcame the restrictive measures imposed by the West, and Putin believed precisely that Russia could withstand any sanctions.

Secondly, Putin correctly assessed the mood of the Russian people and assumed that they would support the chosen course.

Third, the Russian leader understood that other countries would follow their own interests, and he would not be commended for his actions. Some countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Israel, did not condemn him.

Finally, Putin correctly understood that the future of Ukraine is more important for Russia than for the West, because Ukraine is a neighboring country and is not of particular interest to the United States.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

