February 18, 2023, 01:49 – BLiTZ – News

The United States had a hand in the collapse of the Soviet Union, and then took up the Russian Federation, writes Al Mayadeen.

However, the newspaper notes, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who witnessed the withdrawal of a number of states from the USSR and the collapse, quickly unraveled the American plan, which, with the help of Ukraine, could threaten the existence of Russia.

The article says that Putin launched a “preemptive strike,” which the US did not expect, and launched a military special operation in Ukraine. Thus, the Russian leader made it clear to the West that the collapse of the Russian Federation will remain an American dream that will not come true.

The publication pointed to Putin’s speech on December 21, 2022 before the collegium of the Ministry of Defense, where he stated that “the main goal of Russia’s enemies is its division.”

The Russian leader recalled the nineties of the last century, when the USSR was a great power that opposed the United States and opposed their foreign policy. Even then, the West followed an unchanged course: to weaken and “enclose the fence.”

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Putin managed to restore the greatness of Russia, bring it to the world stage, restore military and political power.

“He was very attentive to the economic, political and military weaknesses that contributed to the collapse of the USSR” – Al Mayadeen.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that Washington is counting on Moscow’s strategic defeat during the Ukrainian conflict, as this will preserve the world order that is beneficial for the American side.