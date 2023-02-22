February 22, 2023, 08:55 – BLiTZ – News

On Tuesday, February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a message to the Federal Assembly. After the start of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, it became the first. The head of state urged Russians to prepare for serious changes in the foreseeable future.

The politician spoke about the existing challenges for the country, as well as about the changes that have already occurred within the state. This is especially true for the Russian economy. Putin also focused on the growing threat of nuclear war in the world. RIA Novosti observers singled out the most important points from the president’s speech.

The most shocking news was Russia’s temporary withdrawal from the START treaty.

Then the head of the country said that the further development of the Russian army will move in the direction and experience of the special operation in Ukraine. The state will provide some benefits, regular leave, as well as the opportunity to advance in military service to distinguished fighters.

Putin placed great emphasis on supporting new Russian regions. He stated that Russia would do everything so that the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye could receive all the same benefits and assistance as other regions of the country.

As previously reported, to save Ukraine, US President Joe Biden set out to try Russian President Vladimir Putin. The American leader announced this as part of his speech on February 21.

Recently, the BLiTZ raised the topic of what has changed over the last year of the special operation in Ukraine. For more information, see the News TV program “Press Conference”.