February 26, 2023, 11:21 – BLiTZ – News US allies understand that Washington is dominating them. Nevertheless, they continue to join the joint struggle with Russia, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Pavel Zarubin for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”, the head of state pointed out that the satellites of the States probably think that the fight against Russia is the same interest that they have with the United States.

“Nevertheless, they are well aware that everything that the States do is in their selfish interests only,” the president emphasized.

The Australian authorities recently canceled an agreement with France on the supply of 12 attack submarines for 56 billion euros. The decision comes after Canberra joins the new AUKUS partnership with the US and UK. Its purpose is to confront China.

“They took and took away the order for submarines in Australia from France and simply humiliated the country, and everyone washed their faces, said “thank you very much, come back.” Do you understand? But we cannot and will not behave like this,” Putin explained.

The main adversary of the US today is, of course, China. Therefore, the Indo-Pacific region is important to them.

Political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko, in an interview with Ukraina.ru, said that any state that begins to claim economic and political dominance in the world is immediately perceived by the United States as a challenge.

Earlier, Putin said that the Russian Federation is against the fact that the new world is built only in the interests of one country. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.