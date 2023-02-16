Putin was sent a report of the working group on issues of NWO – News

February 16, 2023, 11:17 – BLiTZ – News The report of the working group on ensuring the interaction of public authorities and organizations on issues of mobilization training and mobilization, social and legal protection of citizens of the Russian Federation participating in the NWO was sent to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. This was announced by the first vice-speaker of the Federation Council, Andrei Turchak, who heads this group.

“Report of the Working Group on NWO [специальной военной операции РФ на Украине. — Прим. ОСН] sent to the president,” the Russian senator, secretary of the General Council of United Russia, informed in his Telegram channel.

As he reported earlier, the report will include a proposal to reduce the period for recognizing servicemen as missing to three months, to create comprehensive rehabilitation centers throughout the country, and also to provide pensions for participants in the special operation.

According to Turchak, the members of the working group visited the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), Kherson, Bryansk and Rostov regions, Samara, Khakassia and Tyva to draw up the report. They met with the mobilized, their families, doctors, local businessmen, bankers and insurers.

The working group includes representatives of the Federation Council, the State Duma (of all parliamentary parties), the Ministry of Defense, leaders of public organizations, and leading war correspondents.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce a message to the Federal Assembly. The head of state will deliver an address at the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

