Putin was told about the Samara program for the rehabilitation of the military who returned from the NVO

February 15, 2023, 22:51 – BLiTZ – News Russian President Vladimir Putin was presented with a project developed in the Samara region for the rehabilitation of servicemen who returned from a special operation. The presentation was held at a meeting of the ANO Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects. It is reported by 63.ru.

According to the head of the department of the Samara State University of Economics, the regional authorized representative of the Agency, Natalya Polyanskaya, by the end of the first quarter, it is planned to launch the Return service on the public services portal in the region.

It is assumed that the service will be a “single window” for informing and providing services, as well as social support measures for NWO participants.

“On the basis of our veterans hospital and sanatoriums, they are now conducting an expanded medical examination and comprehensive rehabilitation. And for the participants in the special operation who were injured in battle, we are creating a special center in the region, ”the publication quotes Polyanskaya as saying.

For his part, Putin instructed his assistant Maxim Oreshkin to study the program proposed by the Samara residents and send it to the government, as well as to other regions, with the president’s signature.

Earlier it was reported that the deputies of the Moscow Regional Duma voted in support of the law on providing the participants of the special operation with the opportunity to undergo free medical rehabilitation and receive psychological assistance.

According to the speaker of the Moscow Regional Duma Igor Bryntsalov, medical, social and psychological support will help Russian servicemen to “restore their health, strength and return to civilian life” faster.

