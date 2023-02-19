February 19, 2023, 18:49 – BLiTZ – News

Military observer Igor Moiseev expressed his opinion about the relationship between Germany and the United States, as well as the attitude of the Germans towards the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. He wrote about this in his material for the Free Press.

Columnist Moiseev believes that at present Germany is not interested in conflicts with other countries. He notes that this is largely due to its role in global historical events, referring to the First and Second World Wars.

According to Igor Moiseev, the consequences of these events affected the integrity of the military-political sovereignty of Germany and the general sense of security among the Germans. He notes that the “concern” for Germany’s security was taken over by the United States. The military observer notes that I will be “stuffed” with American military bases.

Igor Moiseev writes that the American bombing of Nord Stream was an unpleasant surprise for the Germans. He notes that this was a blow to the country’s economy.

In addition, this incident is one of the factors weakening Germany and arousing German discontent, as the author of the material notes.

The military observer, referring to the results of the polls and the circumstances outlined, comes to the conclusion that such a person as Vladimir Putin is able to return Germany to its former greatness and free it from “colonial dependence” on the United States.

