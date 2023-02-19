February 19, 2023, 12:50 – BLiTZ – News

The actions and decisions of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin are difficult to predict. But a fundamental change in the situation should be expected from the president’s speeches next week. This is reported by the columnist of “Moskovsky Komsomolets” in his material.

The expert believes that the United States failed to divert the attention of the world community from the recent investigation into those responsible for the explosions at Nord Stream. He believes that it was for this purpose that the United States exaggerated the topic with some UFOs that began to appear regularly over the country’s territory. UFOs have even been reported in Ukraine. But all these attempts did not lead to a serious consolidation of public attention.

Another important media event of recent times, the international Munich security conference, the observer compares with a session of psychoanalysis, in which they tried to calm the Ukrainian president, making promises about various types of weapons, which in the end did not turn out to be ready for specific decisions.

Against this background, Putin’s Address to the Federal Assembly may turn out to be a “storm” that, once broken out, will be able to turn the entire “chessboard” of the current Ukrainian conflict. This is also evidenced by the fact that the next day after the Address, the president is expected to make a speech at Luzhniki, which will allow him to come into direct contact with the people.

