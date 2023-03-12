Putin will visit a Russian region next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to visit one of the regions of the country on a working trip next week. This was announced on March 12 by a journalist, the author of the program ‘Moscow Kremlin Putin’ Pavel Zarubin.

“According to our information, there are international contacts in Putin’s schedule for the week,” follows Zarubin’s message on the Telegram channel.

According to him, in the coming days, the Russian leader will hold a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council. It is also specified that Putin will take part in the plenary session of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) and speak at the Board of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Zarubin also suggested that the president’s schedule includes events related to the nine-year anniversary of the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia.

On March 10, Putin arrived on a working trip to the Arkhangelsk Region. He visited the Ustyansk timber industry complex, a sawmill and a seed center, and also got acquainted with information stands about the ULK group of companies (GC). After that, the President of Russia will hold a video conference on the development of the industry.

Prior to that, on January 17, the President of the Russian Federation called the situation in the timber industry complex difficult. He noted that Russia should abandon the export of roundwood and supply everything to the domestic market.