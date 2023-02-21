Putin’s address today, February 21: online and news

Today, February 21, at 12:00 Moscow time, the online broadcast of the presidential address to the Federal Assembly will begin. On our website, a live video of Vladimir Putin’s address from the capital’s Gostiny Dvor is available.

Exclusive footage of preparations for the performance has already been published.

The latest news from the event is posted on our website. In our social networks Putin’s most important quotes and fragments of statements will appear promptly in video format.

According to Russian politicians, the message partly has an ideological function, helping citizens to better understand what is happening in the country and the direction in which Russia is moving.

The last time the president delivered a message was in the spring of 2021. Vladimir Putin linked the break he took last year with the dynamically developing situation.

As Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, said earlier, a message to the Federal Assembly is the right of the head of state, which he can implement when he sees fit.