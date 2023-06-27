PWD ministerial staff on pen strike in protest against transfer, complete work to be halted on June 30

Lucknow: In protest against the transfer policy in the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD), the ministerial employees were on strike on Tuesday. Association Provincial General Secretary JP Pandey said that there is a clear instruction in the Transfer Policy 2023-24 that cadre-wise transfers should be made up to a maximum limit of 10 percent of the total number of personnel. But Chief Engineer (M0-2) Lonivi Lucknow is complicating the transfer policy.

attempt to subvert the transfer policy

Association’s state spokesperson CP Srivastava said that a complaint letter has been sent to the chief engineer (development). It has been written in it that earlier in the transfer session, under the smooth process, different mandals used to go outside the mandals from the headquarter-2 level. But the Chief Engineer (Mu0-2) is doing the work of breaking and twisting the transfer policy.

Hearing is not happening despite complaints

The superintendent of Kanpur region has continuously acted against the dignity of the union and the cadre. This arbitrariness has angered the sectional ministerial staff. In this regard, a letter has been sent to the Chief Engineer (Development) and the Head of the Department. But due to no hearing till now, the organization was forced to go on pen-lock strike.

pen strike on 28th june

CP Srivastava told that on June 27, the ministerial employees of all 75 districts of UP were on pen-lock strike. On June 28, there will be a sit-in demonstration at the office of the Regional Chief Engineer. Despite this, if there is no hearing on the problems of the organization, there will be a statewide strike from June 30.