quad leaders expressed deep concern over russia ukraine war said disputes resolved through dialogue and diplomacy sbh | Quad leaders expressed deep concern over Russia-Ukraine war, said

Quad Summit 2023: Leaders of the Quad countries Russia-Ukraine War Expressed deep concern over the ominous and tragic human consequences of the conflict and appealed for an end to this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Quad leaders said that this should not be an era of war. It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said the same thing earlier. Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as other global Challenges discussed. In his address at the summit, Modi described the Indo-Pacific region as an engine of global business, innovation and development and said that its success and security are vital to the entire world.