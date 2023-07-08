Questioning of eight suspects in accountant Sanjay Kumar murder case, police got important clue

On Friday, the SIT raided various places in the Sanjay Kumar murder case of accountant cum businessman Kamal Bhushan (now dead). During this, the police interrogated eight suspects including the witness related to the incident. After interrogation, now the suspicion of the police is changing into confidence that Chhotu Kujur may be behind the murder of Sanjay Kumar. The police have also got some clues related to this.

The police team has now intensified raids in search of Chhotu Kujur. A police team has been sent to Lohardaga and other places in search of him. The police have also received information that an accused related to the Kamal Bhushan murder case, who is currently lodged in Hotwar Jail, may also have a role behind the murder. The murder plan was prepared about two months ago by the accused who was in jail. Although the police have not found any concrete evidence on this point yet. Police is trying to compile evidence at this point.

what is the matter



Builder Kamal Bhushan’s accountant Sanjay Kumar was murdered on Wednesday evening of 5th July in the capital Ranchi. Two bike-borne criminals chased Sanjay for a long distance and as soon as he got a chance, fired five consecutive shots and fled from there. The whole incident took place in the area behind Kali Mandir located in front of Galaxy Mall located in Sukhdev Nagar police station area. Please tell that Kamal Bhushan Kali was also shot dead in the same area by some criminals due to mutual enmity in the month of May in the year 2022.