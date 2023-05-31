R Madhavan Birthday: R Madhavan, who worked in blockbuster films, wanted to make a career in this field, broken dream

Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Tamil and Hindi cinema superstar R Madhavan has turned 53 today. The actor has given more than one superhit film. Which the audience likes to watch even today. In 3 Idiots, the actor became a household name by becoming Farhan. Fans are desperate to get a glimpse of him. But do you know that R Madhavan’s real name is Ranganathan Madhavan. The actor is one of those actors who have achieved this position in the film industry on their own without a godfather.

R Madhavan wanted to join the army

Madhavan’s father was a middle class Tata Steel employee and mother was a bank manager. Maddy was born in Jamshedpur to a Tamil Brahmin family and brought up in Bihar. Madhavan was a hardworking and dedicated NCC cadet who aspired to join the army. He also went to England to train with the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. However, he could not join due to age.

R Madhavan has won the title of Hottest Vegetarian

Madhavan is a proud vegetarian and was voted as the ‘Hottest Vegetarian’ by PETA in a 2006 poll. However, he has always been an advocate of animal rights. In fact, Maddie joined PETA right after her film debut. Madhavan and his family have been very active in most of PETA’s work.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsBloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor charged a hefty amount for the film, viewers will be able to watch it for free after release, know how

About R Madhavan’s career

R Madhavan made his television debut with the show ‘Banegi Apni Baat’ on Zee TV. The actor dated his classmate Sarita Birje for a long time. Both had married in 1999. The couple has a son, Vedant Madhavan, who is a swimmer by profession. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam R. Madhavan got his break in 2000 as a leading man in the romantic drama Alaipayuthey. The actor became a household name with Maddy in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. The audience still likes the film and his character. R Madhavan appeared as an Indian cop in the 1997 Hollywood production Inferno. He has also appeared in 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti.