February 26, 2023, 03:54 – BLiTZ – News Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin drew attention to the fact that in the statements of the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada there is more often uncertainty about the success of Kyiv in the Ukrainian conflict. He recalled the recent statement by United States Vice President Kamala Harris that “time is not on Putin’s side.”

“Almost all Ukrainian officials I met in Munich disagree with this statement. <…> For them, endless conflict means a victory for Putin and the loss of the country as they know it,” says Rogin in his article.

The journalist emphasized that Washington adheres to the position of dragging out hostilities, although the Ukrainian authorities consider such a strategy unsuccessful. He cites the words of the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Yelizaveta Yasko, who called Harris’s statement “very dangerous.” She warned the columnist that sayings like this “close the window of opportunity for victory.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation issued a statement in which it accused Western states of disrupting the collective decisions of the G20 countries.

