“And not to get up twice. I categorically see no other motives,” the deputy wrote.

A petition appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine Zelensky demanding not to cancel the celebration of May 9. For latest updates and news follow YouTube, For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News Facebook , and also on Twitter

Ukrainian parliamentarian Maxim Buzhansky said that the idea to cancel the celebration of Victory Day over German Nazism in the country could only have arisen in the head of the person who is upset because of his defeat. He wrote about this in his personal telegram channel.