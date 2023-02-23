Radio stations Sputnik and Vera hacked in Crimea

In Crimea, the Sputnik and Vera radio stations were hacked, and a statement by the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kirill Budanov, appeared on the air. On Thursday, February 23, reports “RIA News” with reference to the editors of the radio and the Ministry of Internal Policy, Information and Communications of the Republic.

As representatives of Sputnik in Crimea specified, in Alushta, Belogorsk, Dzhankoy and Sudak, in addition to Budanov’s address, the anthem of Ukraine was also heard on its air and on the waves of Vera radio. The broadcast was quickly interrupted.

The incident was confirmed by Deputy Minister of Internal Policy, Information and Communications of Crimea Yulia Kilik. Experts, in turn, clarified that the attack affected the equipment that prepares the signal for transmission on FM frequencies.

On February 6, it was reported that the official websites of the authorities of the Kherson region, as well as some city and municipal districts, were attacked by hackers from Ukraine. The actions of hackers were stopped thanks to the efficiency of technical specialists.

Earlier, on January 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that NATO was working on cyber attacks on Moscow and Kaliningrad.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, hackers are recruited to attack Russian government agencies from the United States. He also noted that the American cyber command is training the Ukrainian “IT army” for further attacks on the information infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

In the same month, it was reported that in 2022, almost 50 thousand cyber attacks were repelled in the Russian Federation. At the same time, if in 2021 the main blow fell on the financial sector, then in 2022 – on the public sector. Moreover, the number of attempts to harm automated control systems has grown by almost 80%.

In early December, the Politico newspaper wrote that NATO countries intend to use cyber forces and the latest technologies to counter Russia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, in 2023 the United States allocated more than $11 billion to cyberattack unwanted governments.