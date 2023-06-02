Rae Bareli: Farmers are smelling the garden of life with flowers

Rae Bareli, 02 June (Hindustan Times). Everyone likes the fragrance of flowers, but if this fragrance becomes a source of income for someone, then it seems to fill the colors of happiness in life. By cultivating flowers in Rae Bareilly, this medium has become the source of fragrance and economic prosperity in many farmer families. These farmers are not only running their household well with this, but are also providing employment to many.

About 20 families of Kandravan, Kharauli and Jamunapur in Unchahar area are earning well these days by cultivating flowers. Suresh Saini of Kandravan is cultivating flowers like marigold, rose etc. in about two bighas and his products are sold till Prayagraj. He saves two lakh rupees a year by selling flowers.

Suraj Maurya, a resident of Bainti village in Shivgarh region, says that inspired by his brother-in-law, three years ago, he started flower cultivation in Panch Biswa in his field located on the edge of the village. For the last three years, he is earning a profit of 20 to 25 thousand rupees in one crop by cultivating marigold, guldavari. He told that the lifestyle of the family has changed with the cultivation of flowers. The best thing is that in floriculture, when the flowers start breaking, the income starts. Due to the sale of flowers daily, there is always cash available nearby, due to which the expenses of farming come out and the household expenses go on with the savings. He told that with the cultivation of flowers, his household as well as his farming has become easier.

Suraj Maurya says that in future we will do flower cultivation on a large scale. If needed, we will start cultivation of Marigold, Guldavari as well as Rose, Gladius, Rajnigandha by taking farming on lease.