Rahul and Kharge will talk to 15,000 Congress workers in Patna, preparations completed for reception at Sadakat Ashram

Patna. The Congress team, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is expected to reach Patna at 10.15 am on Friday to attend the meeting of opposition unity organized by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Along with Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal will land at Patna airport at 10.10 am. All the leaders will directly go to Sadaqat Ashram from the airport. After spending about 40 minutes there, they will leave for the chief minister’s residence one way to attend the general meeting.

To welcome Rahul Gandhi in the city, Toran gates have been made at various places. At the same time, Congress leaders will also be present to receive him. Congress headquarters Sadakat Ashram has been beautified to welcome the leader. A new access road has been made to reach inside the ashram. Trees have been trimmed. Along with this, a German hangar is being constructed in the rear of the ashram to address the top leaders. Sitting in this hangar, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge will talk to 15,000 party leaders for about 40 minutes.

Here, State Congress President Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan along with other party leaders reviewed the preparations from the airport to Sadaqat Ashram. Other leaders including Anil Kumar Sharma, Kaukab Qadri, Premchandra Mishra, Bunty Chowdhary, Rajesh Rathod, Asitnath Tiwari, Nirmal Verma, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Rita Singh and Gyan Ranjan are helping the state president in preparations for the arrival of party leaders.

