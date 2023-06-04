Rahul Gandhi and Kharge will not attend the opposition meeting in Patna on June 12, know who will attend

Leaders of opposition parties across the country will gather in Patna on 12th June. On this day, a meeting of opposition parties is to be held at Gyan Bhawan from 2 pm. But now this meeting seems to be getting a setback. Rahul Gandhi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will not attend this meeting.

Neither Kharge nor Rahul will be involved

Bihar Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will not attend the Grand Alliance meeting to be held in Patna on June 12. He said that Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign tour till June 12. If he had lived in India, he would have definitely come to the meeting. He said that Rahul Gandhi has also talked to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Chief Minister and senior leaders of a big state from Congress will participate in the meeting.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who reached a program in Patna’s Bapu Auditorium on Sunday, told the media that the Chief Minister of a big state and a senior leader from the Congress would attend the said meeting of the Grand Alliance. He said that is all he can say at the moment. It is notable that a meeting of Grand Alliance parties has been organized in Patna on June 12 by Nitish Kumar for opposition unity and further strategy in the Lok Sabha elections.

These issues can be discussed in the meeting

It is believed that in this meeting there will be mobilization against BJP, formation of coordination committee regarding coordination of seats, fielding common candidate of opposition against BJP candidates in all seats and if new government is formed after elections, what will be the minimum common programmes? If there are issues, it will be considered.

These may include

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, CPI-ML’s national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya are said to be involved in this meeting of opposition parties. At the same time, Sitaram Yechury of CPM and D Raja of CPI can also attend the meeting.

