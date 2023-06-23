Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge reached Patna for the meeting of opposition parties, CM Nitish welcomed at the airport

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have reached Patna to take part in the meeting of opposition parties. CM Nitish Kumar himself reached Patna airport and welcomed the Congress leaders. Today on Friday, on the initiative of CM Nitish Kumar, a meeting of top leaders of opposition parties is being held at the CM residence. In this meeting, a strategy will be prepared to keep the BJP away from the seat of power during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Presidents and top leaders of 15 parties are going to attend this meeting.

Rahul Gandhi, who came to attend the meeting of opposition parties in Patna, will stay at the Congress state headquarters for an hour. Rahul Gandhi, who reached Patna on Friday, will directly go to Sadakat Ashram. Around 11 o’clock he will leave from Sadaqat Ashram for Chief Minister’s residence. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal are also with Rahul Gandhi. Sadaqat Ashram has been completely decorated for the arrival of the three leaders. On every corner of the ashram, big banners have been put up by all the leaders welcoming them to attend the meeting of the opposition parties. A crowd of Congress workers thronged the Patna airport on Friday.

(news being updated)