Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will meet Congress workers before the meeting of opposition parties in Patna

Preparations have intensified regarding the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bihar. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will also participate in this meeting to be held on June 23. Talking to reporters in Patna on Sunday, Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh gave this information. Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the meeting. For this both the leaders will reach Patna at 10 am. From Patna airport, he will directly come to Congress party office Sadaqat Ashram. After meeting the party workers here, they will go to the CM’s residence to attend the meeting of the opposition parties.

Congress workers will give grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on their arrival in Patna. For this, preparations are going on at the state level. The state president said that on reaching Patna, both the leaders will be accorded grand welcome from the airport to the state office. On reaching the party office, both the leaders will also meet the workers and listen to them. After that they will go to CM’s residence to attend the meeting of opposition parties. Due to the arrival of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the work of painting and painting is going on to brighten up the party office. The state president said that before June 22, the painting work will be completed in the PARTA office.

Regarding the visit of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to Patna, the state president of the Congress spoke to all the district presidents of the Congress and instructed them to stay in Patna on 23rd June. It is said that the state president also gave necessary instructions to all the district heads regarding the arrival of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna.