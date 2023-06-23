Rahul Gandhi can be the leader of the opposition? Lalu Yadav indicated by saying that he would become a ‘baraati’

Leaders of 15 opposition political parties held a marathon meeting to chalk out a common strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After this, the joint press conference was held by the leaders and they kept their point. It was decided in the meeting that they will fight unitedly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party BJP. The next meeting of opposition parties will be held in Shimla next month. After the meeting, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen in his own style. He praised Rahul Gandhi fiercely and took a jibe about his marriage.

Lalu Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi should get married. We will all go together in the procession. He said that your mother used to say that Rahul Gandhi does not listen to me. I want to say that you get married…you have to get married. Many meanings are being extracted from the statement of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. If political experts are to be believed, Lalu has indicated that Rahul Gandhi can be the leader of the opposition in future. Let us tell you that many big leaders of Congress have talked about making Rahul Gandhi the PM face.

Everyone kept their views openly in the meeting: Lalu Prasad Yadav

On the opposition meeting, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that in today’s meeting everyone has expressed their views openly and it has been decided that the next meeting will be held in Shimla and will decide the future strategy. We have to fight unitedly. He said that I have become completely fit, now Narendra Modi has to ‘fit’ well…

where did this meeting take place

Let us tell you that the opposition meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was held at Chief Minister’s residence ‘1 Ane Marg’, in which about 30 opposition leaders came to attend. After the meeting of the opposition parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a press conference with the opposition leaders that it was a very good meeting, it was agreed to walk together.

‘It is a process of opposition unity that will go ahead’, says Rahul Gandhi after opposition meeting

who attended the meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, Marxist Communist Party (CPI) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and some other leaders were seen in this meeting.