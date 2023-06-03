Rahul Gandhi Defamation: Statement filed in Bhiwandi court in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

A court in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday recorded the statement of the complainant who Rahul Gandhi But he is accused of defaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by linking it to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The ‘Examination-in-Chief’ (examination of a litigant/witness by the counsel for his side) of complainant and RSS activist Rajesh Kunte began before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) LC Wadikar.

During a rally in 2014, Rahul Gandhi made a serious allegation against the RSS.

In 2014, Kunte filed a private complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement at a rally accusing the RSS of being involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The complaint has claimed that this statement is false and tarnishes the image of the RSS.

During the hearing, the complainant handed over the DVD to the court.

During the hearing on Saturday, Kunte also submitted a DVD of Rahul Gandhi’s speech to the court. His lawyer also presented seven new documents as evidence, but Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer Advocate Narayan Iyer objected that he was not given copies of these documents. The complainant’s counsel then provided copies to Iyer.

‘BJP itself believes that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest leader’, said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel ‘Congress will surprise everyone in the Lok Sabha elections’, know what Rahul Gandhi said about united opposition