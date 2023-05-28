Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, will leave for America on Monday

former president of congress Rahul Gandhi got a new normal passport on Sunday, two days after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued by a local court, and will now leave for the US on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi applied for normal passport

The former Congress president had applied for a normal passport after submitting the diplomatic passport issued to him as a Member of Parliament. The former Congress president was disqualified as an MP by a court in Gujarat’s Surat after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case. After this, Rahul Gandhi returned the diplomatic travel documents.

Rahul Gandhi will leave for San Francisco

Rahul Gandhi He is about to leave for San Francisco, USA on Monday evening. They also have programs in some other cities of America. On June 4, he will address people of Indian origin in New York.

Court issues normal passport to Rahul Gandhi for three years

A Delhi court on Friday issued a no-objection certificate to Rahul Gandhi for issuing a normal passport for three years instead of 10 years. It was issued for three years after objection from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who is the complainant in the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi is an accused in this case.

Rahul Gandhi will interact with students in San Francisco

Rahul Gandhi will interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University in San Francisco. After this, he will address the press conference conference in Washington and hold meetings with MPs and think tanks. He may also address Indian Americans during his week-long tour of the US. His visit will end on June 4 with attending an event in New York.