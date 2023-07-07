‘Rahul Gandhi guilty in defamation case’, BJP’s strong comment after High Court’s decision

Facing defamation case in Modi surname case Rahul Gandhi The troubles have increased further. After the Gujarat Lower Court, now even the High Court has not given relief to Rahul Gandhi. The court has refused to stay the sentence of Rahul Gandhi. Tell you that Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to 2 years in the Modi surname case. Due to which Rahul Gandhi was banned from contesting elections. At the same time, after the latest decision of the High Court, BJP has strongly targeted Rahul Gandhi.

Gujarat High Court’s decision is welcome – BJP

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has termed the Gujarat High Court’s decision as welcome. He said- Rahul is guilty in the defamation case. Gujarat High Court’s decision today is welcome. The Congress party does not control Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi does not do his homework, the judgment comments on Rahul Gandhi’s conduct. The court said that he is a serial offender.

The sessions court granted him bail but did not stay the conviction – BJP

Ravi Shankar further said, the lower court gave him a sentence of 2 years, against which he went to the sessions court. The sessions court granted him bail but did not stay the conviction. Against this he went to the Gujarat High Court and his effort was to stay his conviction and today the Gujarat High Court has rejected his prayer.

Why Congress does not train Rahul Gandhi – BJP

Asking questions to the Congress, he said, “I want to ask the Congress why it cannot control Rahul Gandhi?… Why can’t the Congress train him to speak properly?” When the trial court in Surat gave him a chance to apologise, Rahul Gandhi thought it better to remark, ‘I am not Savarkar to apologise.’ This really shows how much hatred Rahul has towards a great patriot of the country. Ravi Shankar Prasad said these things

Horse Offense’s Horse Punishment-BJP

In the end, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that now sponsored comments can come from the Congress that why the court gave so much horse punishment? So our answer to all these questions is that why did Rahul Gandhi do so much horse offense?