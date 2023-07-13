Rahul Gandhi House: Sheila Dixit’s residence will be Rahul Gandhi’s new abode, son Sandeep will be the tenant

former president of congress Rahul Gandhi Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit’s residence may be the new destination of Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, news is coming that Rahul Gandhi may shift his belongings to Dixit’s house. Rahul is currently living with his mother Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath.

Sheila Dikshit’s house is in B2 Nizamuddin East

It is known that the house of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dixit is situated in B2 Nizamuddin East. Where Sandeep Dixit, son of Sheel Dixit is currently living. It is reported quoting sources that former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is currently preparing to shift his house there. However, the final decision has not been taken yet and it will be taken only after security clearance as Rahul Gandhi has been given Z-plus security.

Rahul Gandhi had vacated his government bungalow on April 22

know it Rahul Gandhi had vacated his official bungalow, located at 12 Tughlaq Lane, on 22 April. After vacating the bungalow, he had said that he had to pay the price for speaking the truth. Rahul Gandhi had to vacate the government bungalow after being disqualified from Parliament.

After the split between Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, stir in Congress intensified, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi engaged in uniting

Rahul Gandhi will be the tenant of Sheila Dikshit’s son

Sources also said that after obtaining the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the security agencies, Rahul will be the tenant of Sandeep Dixit and he will sign the rent agreement for the 1,500 sq ft flat located behind Humayun’s Tomb.

Rahul Gandhi’s MP left after two years in Modi surname case

Significantly, after being convicted in a criminal defamation case by a Gujarat court, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha membership. While hearing the Modi surname case, the Sessions Court of Gujarat convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years. It is known that Rahul Gandhi has also filed a petition regarding this in the Gujarat High Court, from where he has been disappointed.