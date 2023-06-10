‘Rahul Gandhi punished for his wrongdoings’, Anurag Thakur taunts on disqualification case

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur lashed out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday. He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha member. Thakur said, this is the result of his wrong deeds.

Rahul Gandhi getting punished for wrongdoings: Thakur

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Anurag Thakur said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was punished for his wrongdoings. He said that Gandhi hurt the sentiments of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, for which the court punished him. Thakur said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not play any role in the entire matter.

Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years in the Modi surname case

Significantly, on the Modi surname Rahul Gandhi Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on 24 March, a day after he was held guilty of defamation by a Surat court over his alleged remarks.

Anurag Thakur said, who funded Rahul Gandhi’s US tour, whose money was invested in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation?

Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country in 2024: Anurag Thakur

Expressing confidence that BJP will come to power in the next general elections, Anurag Thakur said that Narendra Modi will once again become the Prime Minister of the country in 2024 as the people of the country want him to lead the country for one more term . Talking about preparations for next year’s Lok Sabha polls, he said BJP president JP Nadda will meet party leaders and workers in Hamirpur on June 12 to prepare them for the polls.

One thousand crore budget allocated for Bilaspur railway line project

Regarding the Bilaspur railway line project, he said that for this the land acquisition work has been completed and a budget of Rs 1000 crore has also been allocated. However, the problem is that the Himachal Pradesh government is not giving its share for the project, the BJP leader said.