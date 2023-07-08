Rahul Gandhi reached the field early in the morning, plowed with a tractor, planted paddy with the farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Sonepat in Haryana on Saturday after getting a jolt from the Gujarat High Court. Here he did something whose picture is going viral. In the viral picture, Rahul Gandhi is seen in the fields. Here he plowed with a tractor and planted paddy. You also see viral picture

Rahul Gandhi, going from Delhi to Shimla, was seen in the field with farmers and laborers planting paddy in Sonipat's Baroda and Madina this morning.

It is being said about the viral picture that Rahul Gandhi was going from Delhi to Shimla. Meanwhile, he was seen planting paddy in Sonipat’s Baroda and Madina this morning. Congress leaders were seen in the field along with farmers and laborers.

On his way to Shimla from Delhi, Rahul Gandhi met farmers working in the fields of Sonipat's village.

