Rahul Gandhi reaches Churachandpur, meets people displaced by Manipur violence

Imphal, June 29 (Hindustan Times). All India Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally reached Churachandpur. Here he visited violence affected refugee camps. Rahul Gandhi also spoke to the displaced victims of the Manipur violence. Gandhi assured them that apart from helping the victims, he would also try to solve the growing problem.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal on Thursday on a two-day visit to meet the victims of Manipur violence. While going from Imphal to Bishnupur by road, some people stopped Rahul Gandhi’s convoy and started shouting slogans. After this Manipur Police Administration stopped Rahul Gandhi’s convoy from going ahead due to security reasons. Later, the administration advised Rahul Gandhi to go by helicopter to the violence-hit districts. After this he went back to Imphal by helicopter. Later, Gandhi reached Churachandpur by helicopter with party’s provincial president K Meghchandra and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the violence-hit refugee camp in Churachandpur amid tight security. Rahul met the victims and listened to their problems. Here Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP government and said that at the behest of the government some people stopped his convoy. In this case, the Congress had claimed that the BJP government stopped Rahul Gandhi on the way by deploying the police. The BJP denied Rahul’s allegations on the incident. The BJP has said that many organizations are opposing Rahul Gandhi’s visit, due to which the administration had stopped him from going by road for his safety and advised him to go by helicopter.