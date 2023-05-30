Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda and members of Indian Overseas Congress welcomed in San Francisco

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently on a US tour. After being issued a normal passport on Sunday, he left for the US tour. Rahul Gandhi has reached San Francisco, USA a while back. Here he was welcomed with great fanfare at the airport. He is about to visit three cities in America. Here, apart from meeting people from the Indian community, they can also interact with students of well-known universities. This tour of Rahul Gandhi is going to be for a week. His tour will conclude on June 4 with a public program in New York.

Arrived for a trip to three cities of America

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here to visit three cities of America. During this, he will meet people of the Indian community and American MPs. Rahul Gandhi was welcomed at the airport by Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda and other members of the organization. Rahul is likely to interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University in San Francisco. After this he will address a press conference in Washington and hold meetings with MPs and people associated with institutions.

Possibility to interact with university students

The 52-year-old Congress leader is also expected to address Indian-Americans and interact with Wall Street executives and university students during his week-long visit to the US. He is scheduled to end his visit on June 4 with a public event in New York. The talk will take place at the Javits Center in New York. Pitroda had said last week that Rahul Gandhi’s visit was aimed at promoting shared values ​​and vision of a “real democracy”.

Application for normal passport

Rahul Gandhi was issued a new normal passport on Sunday for travel. The former Congress president had applied for a normal passport after submitting the diplomatic passport issued to him as a Member of Parliament. The former Congress president was disqualified as an MP by a Surat court in Gujarat after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case. After this, Rahul had returned the diplomatic travel documents. (with language input)