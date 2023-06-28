Rahul Gandhi suddenly reached the mechanic’s shop, started repairing the bike with a screwdriver, increasing concern with the people!

Rahul Gandhi: Loksabha election 2024 is next year. Political parties and their leaders are already busy in wooing the people. In this episode, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also coming face to face with more and more people. Last day, Rahul Gandhi was seen in a motorcycle mechanic’s shop located in Karol Bagh, Delhi. Pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a motorcycle mechanic have surfaced. The picture has also been shared on the official Twitter handle of the Congress. In fact, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the shops of a motorcycle mechanic in Karol Bagh on Tuesday and talked to him.

Learning from the hands that keep India’s wheels moving – Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi has posted pictures of his conversation with these people on Facebook. Along with this, a caption has also been written. I have written in my caption that I am learning from the hands that turn the wrench and keep the wheels of India moving. Here, the Congress has also shared pictures of the former party president on Facebook, in which he is seen learning to fix a motorcycle and talking to a mechanic.

These hands make India. The soot on these clothes is our pride and pride. Only a public leader does the work of encouraging such hands. Mr. with bike mechanics in Karol Bagh, Delhi @RahulGandhi‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ continues… pic.twitter.com/0CeoHKxOan

Bharat Jodo campaign continues – Congress

Regarding Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with the motorcycle mechanic, the Congress has said that these hands make India. The soot on these clothes is our pride and pride. Only a people’s leader does the work of encouraging such hands. Rahul Gandhi with a motorcycle mechanic at Karol Bagh in Delhi. Connect India journey continues. It is noteworthy that Rahul Gandhi had also traveled from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

rode in a truckRahul Gandhi is meeting common people. Earlier, he had spent time with truck drivers in Ambala, Haryana. Rahul Gandhi had taken a ride in the truck and had also heard the problems of the truck drivers. He had known the condition of those people during the truck ride in America also. Whereas, had a bike ride with the delivery executive in Bangalore. This video had become very viral on social media.