Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP and Indian PM during US Tour, Highlights Control of BJP-RSS over Political Instruments

San Francisco, May 31 (Hindustan). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a six-day US tour, interacted with American citizens of Indian origin in San Francisco.

During this, he targeted the BJP and the Indian Prime Minister. Rahul said that some people in India feel that they know everything. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of them.

At an event in Santa Clara, California, Rahul said that the BJP and the RSS were controlling all the instruments of politics in India. Rahul Gandhi said that before starting his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he realized that the usual tools historically used in politics are no longer working.

Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the tools we needed to connect with people were controlled by BJP-RSS.