Rahul Gandhi will challenge the decision of the Gujarat High Court in the Supreme Court: Shaktisinh Gohil

Ahmedabad, 7 July (Hindustan Times). After the review petition of Rahul Gandhi was rejected in the Gujarat High Court on Friday, he will now challenge this decision in the Supreme Court. Surat’s lower court had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years imprisonment, convicting him in the case of making a statement related to the Modi surname. On the decision of the lower court, Rahul Gandhi had filed a review petition in the High Court, which was canceled by the High Court on Friday.

In the matter, Gujarat State President of Congress Shaktisinh Gohil said that the decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court. He is confident that he will get justice in the Supreme Court. Gohil said that prima facie no crime is made out against Rahul Gandhi. Surat juridiction will not apply to the statement made in Karnataka. According to the law, no case is made on this. Congress state president said that Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi looted the country and went away, the BJP has made a wrong attempt to link the things said against them with the Modi community. Same type of FIR cannot be at different places which has been done by BJP. It has also been coated. Shaktisinh Gohil said that he is confident that justice will be received from the Supreme Court. Gohil said that in the past Amreli’s MP Naran Kachadia had killed a doctor belonging to a backward society in the hospital. Amreli court had punished him in this. The High Court also did not give stay on the sentence. The Supreme Court also accepted that he was guilty and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Along with this, the Supreme Court had said that he is a member of Parliament, he is the representative of the people, people were not deprived, because of this the sentence was suspended. In such a situation, there is no such crime in the case of Rahul Gandhi.

this is the event

In the case, the Gujarat High Court, while giving its verdict on Friday morning, canceled the review petition filed by Rahul. In this case, on March 23, 2023, the Surat Sessions Court convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to 2 years. Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary membership was canceled the very next day. Against this decision, on April 25, 2023, a review petition was filed in the Gujarat High Court on behalf of Rahul Gandhi. Its decision was secured by the Gujarat High Court on 2 May. The verdict in the same case has been pronounced on Friday.

The High Court said…

Gujarat High Court Judge Hemant Prichhak’s bench gave its verdict at 11 am on Friday on Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay the lower court’s decision. Judge Hemant Prichhak said that there are at least 10 criminal cases pending against Rahul. Even after the recent case, many other cases have also been registered against him. In another similar case, the grandson of Veer Savarkar has also filed a complaint. The judge said that no injustice would be done by convicting. It is just and worthy. There is no need to interfere with the decision given earlier. Hence the petition is dismissed.