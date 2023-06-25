Rahul Gandhi will have to prove that love is also found in ‘mohabbat ki dukan’, says AAP leader on ordinance

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday spoke to Congress leaders amid the ongoing tussle between the two opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi To reach him, he took the support of “Mohabbat Ki Dukan”. The central ordinance is seeking to curtail the powers of the Arvind Kejriwal government. He said, “I always see that Rahul Gandhi talks of love and says that the Bharatiya Janata Party spreads hatred. Can get it.”

AAP leader’s statement after ordinance dispute between Congress-AAP

His remarks came after a heated exchange between the AAP and the Congress on the ordinance issue during the opposition party meeting in Patna, days after Kejriwal asked the grand old party to clarify its stand on the issue.

“When Rahul Gandhi’s party spreads love, he has to show it too.”

Without mentioning the ordinance issue, AAP leader Bhardwaj said, “When he (Rahul) said that his party spreads love, he has to show it too.” The APP leader said, hinting, “Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party.” He is not in power at the Centre. So there should be no question of arrogance. But he may become arrogant if the grand old party returns to power in the next Lok Sabha elections.” The AAP is counting on the support of the Congress, which has the maximum number of 31 MPs in the upper house of parliament, where the BJP does not have a majority.

Ordinance will come in Parliament during monsoon session

CM Kejriwal has met various opposition leaders and sought their support for bringing an ordinance in Parliament during the monsoon session. “So he (Rahul) needs to be balanced and show that he is spreading love,” he said.

What is the Centre’s ordinance controversy

The central government on May 19 came out with an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) with respect to ‘transfer postings, vigilance and other incidental matters’. The amendment was brought in to circumvent the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Center vs Delhi case on regulation of services.

