Rahul Gandhi’s taunt to PM Modi, thanks to Rafale got ticket for Bastille Day Parade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France has come to an end. They have now reached UAE as well. PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award of France. Three Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force joined the French jets in the flypast. On one hand, PM Modi attended the Bastille Day parade in France on Friday as a guest of honour. On the other hand, once again Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked PM Modi. The Congress leader has questioned the silence of the PM regarding the discussion held in the Parliament of the European Union regarding the violence in Manipur. Not only this, Rahul Gandhi has also commented on PM Modi’s visit to France.

Rafael got him a ticket for the Bastille Day parade – Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made a tweet on Saturday. In which he wrote “Manipur was burnt. India’s internal matter was discussed in the Parliament of the European Union. But the PM did not say a word on this. He further wrote, “Rafael got him a ticket to the Bastille Day parade.” In fact, Rahul Gandhi says that PM Modi has attended the event at a time when Manipur is burning on one side and the European Union is discussing India’s internal affairs on the other, but the Prime Minister is keeping mum on both the issues.

It was wonderful to see the Indian contingent taking pride of place in the parade – PM Modi

At the same time, PM Modi shared the picture of the parade ceremony on Twitter. Posting the picture, he wrote, “It was a memorable trip to France. It was made even more special because I got to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations. It was wonderful to see the Indian contingent taking pride of place in the parade. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the extraordinary warmth and hospitality. May the Indo-French friendship move forward!” Let us tell you here that 269 members of the three wings of the Indian Army participated in this parade of France.

This kind of interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable.

Just before PM Modi’s visit, the European Parliament introduced a resolution asking the Indian government to step up efforts to stop the violence in Manipur. But India said that a resolution on Manipur by the European Union reflects its colonial mindset. At the same time, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable and reflects the colonial mindset. Indian authorities at all levels including the judiciary are aware of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order. The European Parliament would be well advised to use its time more productively on its internal issues.”

The deal was announced during his visit to France

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said India had approached EU parliamentarians ahead of the resolution on Manipur, which is India’s “internal matter”. Let us tell you that during the visit of PM Modi to France, the deal of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets for INS Vikrant was announced by the Indian Navy.