Raid at Katwa railway station in West Bengal, 3 smugglers from Bihar arrested, huge quantity of illegal weapons recovered

Mukesh Tiwari, Burdwan / Panagarh. The STF of the Bengal Police raided the Katwa railway station in East Burdwan district of West Bengal late on Monday night. During this STF has arrested three smugglers. 9 mm pistol, 14 rounds and 6 magazines have been seized from them.

The arrested accused are residents of Bihar

According to sources, the arrested people were going to Bengal by smuggling illegal weapons from Munger in Bihar. However, STF had already received its information. After which ST took action and foiled their plan. Police and STF sources told that the names of the arrested accused are Kaushar Sheikh, Sudeep Khan and Srilal Mandal. The first two are from Murshidabad and Srilal Bihar is from Munger.

Bengal Police had received secret information

It has been told that the Bengal Police had received information about this from secret sources. On Monday night around 11 o’clock, three miscreants gathered at Katwa station with illegal weapons. The purpose of the criminals was to supply these illegal weapons brought from Bihar to Bengal, but STF caught them red-handed before smuggling.

Huge quantity of illegal weapons recovered

Police told that Srilal was bringing the weapon from Bihar. While the other two had come from Murshidabad to collect weapons. Three nine mm pistols have been recovered from the arrested accused. 14 rounds and six magazines have also been found. After questioning the detained accused, on Tuesday morning all three were taken for medical treatment at Katwa Divisional Hospital.

All three will be presented in court

According to sources, the three accused who were taken into custody after the raid will be taken to the Katwa divisional court today itself. STF will apply for their custody and efforts will be made to find out who all are involved in the smuggling gang.

Bengal’s lone Congress MLA Byron Vishwas joins Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee gets membership arrested