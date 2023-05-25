Raid on illegal ultrasound center in Jehanabad, police recovered 12 lakh 30 thousand cash

Jehanabad. Action has been intensified on illegal ultrasound centers in Bihar. On Thursday, the Jehanabad district administration took action against illegal ultrasound centres. During this raid was conducted in the city’s illegal ultrasound center which conducts fetal sex test. In this raid, 12 lakh 30 thousand rupees cash has been recovered from an illegal ultrasound center. A large amount of Rs 500-500 notes have been seized from the ultrasound centre. Seeing the bundle of notes, the team that went to raid was also surprised. However, the ultrasound operator has fled from the spot. The police are continuously raiding for his arrest.

Ultrasound operator absconding from the spot

In connection with the raid, it is being told that the Jehanabad district administration and the police were continuously receiving information that an ultrasound center was running illegally for the last several months in the Teni Bigha locality of the city police station area. Meanwhile, instructions were issued to take action against illegal ultrasound centers at the state level as well. Based on the information received, the raid was conducted under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Officer, but as soon as the information about the raid was received, the ultrasound operator fled from the spot. 12 lakh 30 thousand cash was recovered during the raid. The same ultrasound machine has also been seized.

Police engaged in further action

In relation to the raid, the Sub-Divisional Officer told that ultrasound was being run illegally in Teni Bigha locality of Jehanabad Nagar police station area. There was a large scale fetal sex test being done. The district administration was also informed that a huge amount was being collected illegally for sex determination of children there. At present the ultrasound center has been sealed. A case has been registered against the operator in the city police station. At present, the police is engaged in further action.