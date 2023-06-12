Raids from Patna Junction platform to Karbigahia end, nine arrested including kingpin

Pickpockets, mobile and chain snatchers and miscreants are being caught by running a continuous campaign by the Government Railway Police at Patna Junction. Railway police raided Patna Junction from platform to Karbigahia end and the miscreants caught nine including the leader of the gang. A minor is also involved in this. Nine mobile phones, six blade pieces and two scissors have been recovered from the arrested miscreants.

GRP caught these people

Among the arrested miscreants included Mo Aftab alias Nanki, a resident of Samastipur Harishankarpur, Mo Raja, a resident of Jabanabad, Mo Amjad, a resident of Alamganj Miskatoli, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Phulwarisharif Ranipur, Arman Alam, a resident of Gaya, Sintu Kumar, a resident of Gardnibagh Paharpur Police Colony, Vishwas, a resident of Nalanda Medical College. Kumar alias Vicky, Karan Manjhi, resident of Kotwali Nehru Nagar, are involved.

Other members were caught on the trail of one

It is said that on the instructions of Rail SP AS Thakur, under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Sushant Kumar Chanchal, the team of GRP Patna Junction Incharge Gopal Mandal, Rajendra Nagar Station Incharge Santosh Kumar, ASI Munna Yadav etc. first caught Mo Amjad and took money from him. Blade piece and stolen mobile phone were recovered. After this, other members of the gang were arrested on his spot.

Rail police is continuously running campaign

Rail SP AS Thakur said that a continuous campaign is being run by the Railway Police and arrests of pickpockets, snatchers and other miscreants are being made in the platform, train and junction areas. This campaign will continue continuously.

