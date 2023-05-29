Raids on 40 ultrasound centers including Paras Hospital and Indira IVF in Patna, irregularities found in 20, action will be taken

Following the complaints of irregularities and sex determination tests in ultrasound centres, several big hospitals in Patna were also raided on Monday as part of the campaign going on across the state. The district administration team raided more than 40 ultrasound centers including Paras Hospital and Indira IVF’s ultrasound center on Bailey Road. According to sources, about 20 ultrasound centers were operating in a wrong way, which have been directed to be closed immediately. Along with this, legal action will also be taken against their operators.

Medical Officer Dr. Dinkar Mishra, Senior Deputy Collector Abhilasha Sinha, Police Officer Rupesh Kumar were involved in the raid on Monday on the instructions of DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh. Dr. Dinkar Mishra told that this raid has been done in a secret manner and all the documents related to the investigation have been handed over to the DM in sealed envelopes. Legal action will be taken against those ultrasound centers which are found involved in wrong activities like sex determination.

Inspection of 532 ultrasound centers in the district

On Monday, 532 ultrasound centers were investigated in the district by conducting a special campaign under the PC & PNDT Act. 37 teams of magistrates, police officers and doctors have been deployed in subdivisions for surprise inspection of ultrasound centres/clinics. The investigation team has handed over the inspection report to the DM. DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh had issued instructions to check ultrasound centers in the district. During the inspection, the compliance of the standards under the PC & PNDT Act was inspected. DM said that 532 ultrasound centers/clinics were inspected. In these, 400 ultrasound centers were inspected in Patna Sadar subdivision, 37 in Patna City subdivision, 58 in Danapur subdivision, eight in Paliganj subdivision, 12 in Masaurhi subdivision and 17 in Barh subdivision. to be done. For this, 25 teams were deployed in Patna Sadar subdivision, four each in Patna City and Danapur subdivision, two in Masaurhi subdivision and one each in Paliganj and Barh subdivision.

Investigation on many facts

Ultrasound centers operating in the district were checked on various points, including registration certificate, registration certificate number and validity period, notice board display, PC-PNDT act book, delivery facility, number of ultrasound machines, make, model and serial number. , whether the fetus is being examined or not etc. Apart from this, the name of the machine operator, qualified doctor, registration number, whether the doctor is working as per the terms in the ultrasound center / clinic, Form F, information about the entry of pregnant women in the OPD register, fee receipt from the patients and any The type of poster, object, calendar, etc., that is alluding to a particular gender.

